Dakota Johnson in Talks to Star in 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web'

Dakota Johnson is headed to the Spider-Verse!

The actress is set to to become the first female-headlining hero in the Sony-Marvel cinematic universe, as a source reports to ET that she is in talks to play the titular character in the upcoming Madame Web. S.J. Clarkson is directing the film, after previously helming episodes of some of the Marvel-Netflix series like Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

In the comic canon, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant, who has served as a mentor to Peter Parker's Spider-Man, as well as several heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman. She is traditionally depicted as an old woman kept alive via a life support system that resembles a spider web, however, it's not yet known how the upcoming film will adapt the character. ET has reached out for more information.

Madame Web joins Sony's growing slate of Spider-Man spinoffs, including 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming, Jared Leto-starring, Morbius. Their most recent, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has grossed $1.74 billion globally to date, the highest in Sony history.

Johnson is also having an impressive career year, earning critical acclaim for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. She also starred in and produced two films that recently premiered at Sundance -- Am I Ok? and Cha Cha Real Smooth -- and can next be seen starring in Carrie Cracknell's adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, opposite Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis.