Damar Hamlin Honored By Buffalo Bills During Their First Game Since His Medical Emergency

The Buffalo Bills have Damar Hamlin in their hearts as they play their first game since the DB suffered cardiac arrest during their game on Jan 2. Ahead of their match, against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the team ran out of the tunnel and onto the field holding flags with Hamlin's number 3.

Before the singing of the national anthem, the announcer shared a special message on behalf of the Buffalo Bills organization.

"Throughout this week, the entire Western New York community, NFL family and people around the world have been praying for Damar Hamlin," the announcer said. "Damar's amazing recovery has lifted our collective spirits and we are forever grateful for the love and support Damar's family and friends, and our organization have received. Today we celebrate Damar's recovery, our love for Damar and our gratitude. Please rise and show your support as only Bills mafia can."

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Prior to kick-off, the Bills players, coaches and fans were all on their feet and amped as an image of Hamlin was shown on the screens around the field. The Bills also honored their teammate with number 3 patches on their uniforms.

Fans also entered the stadium holding red hearts with Hamlin's number 3, and various people attending the game wore his jersey as a sign of support.

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Bills got a good start with the game, scoring a touchdown within the first minute. The Bills' game comes after their game with against the Cincinnati Bengals was officially canceled -- following Hamlin's medical emergency.

Ahead of the game, the team entered Highmark Stadium wearing his number on sweatshirts and hats.

Hamlin also shared that he is supporting his team from his hospital bed in Cincinnati. The safety shared a tweet sharing his dream to join his team on the field.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

"GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙," he wrote.

Hamlin shared another tweet, rocking his jersey in the hospital bed with his mother by his side.

"GAMETIME!!! @BuffaloBills💙," he captioned the tweet.

The game comes one day after Hamlin returned to social media to give his supporters the first personal update, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote from Dr. Timothy Pritts, who said doctors told Hamlin he "won the game of life" after he woke up and asked who won the Bills-Bengals game.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾," the second-year NFL pro wrote in his caption. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ #3strong."

Hamlin's post also comes after he FaceTimed his teammates on Friday and told them, "Love you boys."

Also on Friday, the team shared that Hamlin's breathing tube had been removed overnight and that the young player "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," the team added.

The Bills went on to defeat the Patriots 35-23.