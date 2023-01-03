Damar Hamlin Talks Cherishing Football in Interview Weeks Before Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Game

Amid Damar Hamlin's hospitalization after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game, a poignant video of the Pennsylvania native talking about teammate and friend Dane Jackson has resurfaced on social media.

In a recent interview with One Bills Live, Hamlin detailed how he savored his time playing alongside Jackson, whom he also played with in college before going pro. In September, Jackson suffered a neck injury during a game and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

"We just had our prayer, our DB prayer we do every Wednesday," he says in the clip. "He was next to me and I just grabbed his hand a little bit harder just because, you know, you never know when your last day could be that you get to experience something like this. I’m cherishing it every moment that I can."

Fans noted the chilling relevancy of Hamlin's words as the athlete remains hospitalized after his serious injury on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He is currently in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals," the Buffalo Bills said in a statement issued on social media early Tuesday morning. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Hours earlier, his friend and marketing rep Jordon Rooney told fans in a tweet that Hamlin's "vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat."

"They are currently running tests," he said. "We will provide updates as we have them."

Fans have taken the opportunity to show their support for Hamlin by donating to his Chasing M's Foundation, which the athlete started in college as a program to buy and donate toys to a day center in his hometown of McKees Rock, Pennsylvania.

In the hours after his collapse, donations to the toy drive fundraiser organized by Hamlin and the Chasing M’s Foundation rose to more than $3.7 million. Its original goal was $2,500.

According to the GoFundMe page, the toy drive seeks to "positively impact children who have been hit hardest by the pandemic," with 100% of the funds said to go towards toys for kids in need."

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote on the page.