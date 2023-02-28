Damian Lewis Returning to 'Billions' for Season 7

After leaving Billions at the end of season 5, Damian Lewis is now set to return to the Showtime drama. He will reprise his role as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in season 7, appearing in six of the upcoming 12 new episodes when Billions returns later this year.

Lewis will appear alongside his original co-stars, Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr. and Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, as well as Corey Stoll, who first appeared in season 5 as Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince.

Additionally, Toney Goins, who plays Philip, has been upped to series regular in season 7, which also stars David Costabile (Mike "Wags" Wagner), Asia Kate Dillon (Taylor Amber Mason), Condola Rashad (Kate Sacker), Jeffrey DeMunn (Charles Rhoades, Sr.), Sakina Jaffrey (Daevisha "Dave" Mahar) and Daniel Breaker (Scooter Dunbar).

According to Showtime, season 7 will see alliances turned on their heads, old wounds weaponized, loyalties tested, epic betrayals and enemies becoming wary friends as Axelrod's return raises the stakes for those among Wall Street and beyond.

The news of Lewis' return comes as he's been promoting his latest TV role as a spy in A Spy Among Friends, which debuts March 12 on MGM+. The limited historical drama recounts the betrayal among two lifelong friends as one becomes the most notorious defector and double agent in British history.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Lewis was talking about his new series when he also confirmed that "he's coming back" to Billions. "It's exciting," he said.

That same night, Lewis was seen reuniting with his former Homeland co-star, Claire Danes, at a premiere party for A Spy Among Friends in New York City, bringing Nicholas Brody and Carrie Mathison together once again.