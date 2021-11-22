'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns Season 30 Champion -- See Who Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

Dancing With the Stars has crowned a champion couple! Season 30 came to an end on Monday with a grand finale, and a new pair of mirrorball trophy winners.

The night began with four couples still in the running: Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, as well as Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

However, there could only be one victor, and after all the scores were tallied and the votes were counted, the new DWTS season 30 winner is...



... Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach!!!

Iman -- who is now the first-ever NBA pro to win DWTS -- narrowly beat out JoJo and Jenna, who come in second.

Meanwhile -- after a record-breaking number of votes were cast, according to host Tyra Banks -- Cody and Cheryl wound up in third, with Amanda and Alan coming in fourth.

Monday's finale saw each of the couples performing twice -- first with a fusion dance that blended two different styles into one routine, and then with a freestyle dance that wowed the judges.

Amanda and Alan's fusion dance blended the Viennese waltz and paso doble for a number set to "Never Tear Us Apart" by Bishop Briggs, which earned them a 38 out of 40. They returned with a freestyle set to Coldplay's "A Sky Full of Stars," which nabbed them a perfect score.

Cody and Cheryl delivered a high-energy fusion number, combining paso doble and cha-cha, set to the on-brand hit "Free Your Mind" by En Vogue. The routine earned them a 36. They later came back stronger with a freestyle set to Todrick Hall's dance hit "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" and walked away with a perfect 40.

Iman and Daniella tapped into the NBA star's lightheartedness with a funk fusion dance set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September," which blended cha-cha and fox trot, and earned them a perfect 40! Their next-level freestyle was another moment-making performance, set to a medley of "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent.

JoJo and Jenna once again pulled off some stunning numbers, first with a fusion routine that incorporated tango and cha-cha into a dance set to "I Love It" by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX. The number nabbed them their first perfect score of the night. They raised the bar even higher with their powerful and life-affirming freestyle, set to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way," that earned them their second perfect score!

Congrats to the new Dancing With the Stars champions! Check out the video below for more on this exciting season.