'Dancing With the Stars': Johnny Weir's Pussycat Dolls Routine Proves He's Already a Frontrunner

"Right now, it's so important for our world to start healing. It's filled with fear and stress and panic. So if I can bring even a little bit of joy or laughter, or tears of happiness to people, for a few minutes every week? That's why I decided to do Dancing With the Stars."



"I want to entertain people," he continued. "That's what I do, that's why I was put on this earth and I think that that's the best thing I can do right now, with my skill set, to take people on this journey with me. I'm so excited to try something new and different."