'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Pregnant With First Child

The Dancing With the Stars family keeps on growing! Witney Carson excitedly announced on Instagram on Thursday that she's expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!" Carson, 26, gushed in the caption of a post that showed her positive pregnancy test. "We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now."

"We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special!" she continued. "Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

During various interviews with ET last year, Carson admitted she was having major baby fever in the ballroom!

"I'm shocked I'm even saying this, but we're getting a little bit baby hungry, which is, like, crazy for me because I've never been baby hungry ever in my life," she told ET at the 2019 Emmys. "All of a sudden just, like, this year, I've been so baby hungry. I'm feeling it. Every time I see a baby I'm just like, 'Ugh! You're so cute, I want one!'"

"It might [shake up DWTS]," she admitted. "I don't know how good that will look, nine months pregnant trying to do the samba. I don't know if I could physically do it, but damn, I'll try."

Just a few days later, backstage at DWTS, Carson again talked about the possibility of parenthood to ET, and how it could conflict with her participating as a pro on the dance competition show.

"Schedule's not looking good for me right now, guys," she joked. "I can't be pregnant and dance, it's just impossible. So we're going to wait ... a while (winks). We're going to have to babysit our nieces and nephews for a while and that will be some good birth control."

The news comes just over two months after Carson's BFF (and fellow DWTS pro) Lindsay Arnold revealed she's pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sam Cusick. Arnold told ET at the time that she and Cusick had been trying for a baby for a while. She said she actually learned that she was pregnant while on tour with her DWTS fam. Cusick, meanwhile, was on a trip and did not have cell reception.

"I found out I was pregnant on tour in a hotel room by myself. I had a day off, and I think I was in Kansas City. I just remember waking up that morning and being like, 'I think I am pregnant, I think I am.' So I went to CVS by myself, I got a test and took it," shared Arnold, who's due in mid-November. "Sam and I saw each other about a week after. I kind of debated if I would tell him over the phone, and I was like, 'No, I absolutely have to tell him in person.' So I kept the secret to myself for about a week and it was very hard, if you know me."

Despite having to keep it a secret for so long, Cusick was, indeed, the very first person Arnold broke the news to. He told ET that he definitely got a little emotional after learning he was going to be a dad.

"I am not a crier, but I cried," he admitted. "I was crying, I was so happy. That does not happen very often with me! I can't remember much besides crying and just being happy."

