'Dancing With the Stars' Sets Season 31 Premiere Date With Move to Disney Plus

Dancing With the Stars is returning for its 31st season this year, and is bringing all the fun dancing action to Disney+.

The entertainment studio's streaming platform announced the premiere date for the reality dancing competition series during the virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Wednesday, and revealed exactly when fans will get a chance to see a whole new slate of stars duke it out on the dance floor for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Hosted by Tyra Banks and newcomer (and former DWTS champion) Alfonso Ribeiro, season 31 of DWTS is slated to kick off Sept. 19!

Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to guide and score a whole new yet-to-be-announced group of celebs and their pro partners.

Meanwhile, Disney+ also announced the premiere dates for their other upcoming shows and series set to hit the platform later this year:

August 18 -- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Notably, this Marvel series was first set to come out Aug. 17, but was pushed back one day, with new episodes set to release on Thursdays.

September 8 -- Growing Up, as well as Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory.

September 19 - Super/Natural

September 28 - The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, season 2. Josh Duhamel has joined the cast for season 2, following the departure of season 1 star Emilio Estevez.

