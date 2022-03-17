Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Wouldn't Want to Do a 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Movie

Daniel Radcliffe isn't looking to return to the wizarding world any time soon. The actor says he's happy where things left off, and is looking to some other actors who returned to play iconic characters decades later as a sort of guide to his own possible plans.

Speaking with the New York Times -- as part of a group interview with his The Lost City co-stars Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock -- Radcliffe was asked about recent chatter regarding the possibility of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie.

Director Chris Columbus -- who helmed the first two installments in the Harry Potter film franchise -- has publicly expressed his interest in bringing the play to the big screen, with Radcliffe in the title role. However, the 32-year-old star says he doesn't see that happening.

"This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want," Radcliffe began when asked about the possibility, before addressing his recent return to the Harry Potter world in a reunion special for HBO alongside his former co-stars.

"I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Radcliffe shared. "I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK, and I’m really happy with where I am now."

Radcliffe added, "To go back would be such a massive change to my life."

That being said, the star left the door open, to a degree, but made it clear that any return to that character wouldn't be something he's interested in any time in the near future.

"I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back," Radcliffe said, referring to Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill returning to the Star Wars franchise for the latest trilogy. "For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now."

While Radcliffe is currently starring in The Lost City, he's also made headlines for his transformation into "Weird Al" Yankovic for the upcoming biopic about the musical comedian's life.

The actor recently spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura and opened up about what went into his look to play Yankovic.

"I grew the mustache, so the mustache was mine, 'cause I didn't want to wear a fake one every day," Radcliffe explained. "We had an amazing hair and makeup team truly. I don't know how they did what they did in 18 days. It was all down to them."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will stream on The Roku Channel, but a release date has yet to be announced. The Lost City hits theaters March 19.