Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts of Rape

Danny Masterson has been charged for allegedly raping three women. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Wednesday that the actor was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear.

According to a statement released by the DA's office, Masterson's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003. The alleged crimes are claimed to have happened at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

If convicted as charged, the DA's office stated that Masterson could face a possible maximum sentence of 45 years in state prison.

According to his booking sheeting, obtained by ET, Masterson was arrested on Wednesday by the LAPD, arraigned, and then released on a $3.3 million bond.

Masterson's attorney, Tom Mesereau, released a statement to ET: "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

"Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," the statement continued. "The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Masterson has previously denied all allegations in regard to accusations of rape and sexual assault that were previously leveled against him.

Those allegations led to Masterson's termination from the Netflix series The Ranch, and Masterson was named in a lawsuit in August 2019, leveled by four women who accused him of sexual assault. The Church of Scientology was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.