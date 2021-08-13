'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Breaks Down in Tears and Tells Georgi She's 'Walking Away' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Darcey is left brokenhearted once again in this excusive clip from Monday's new episode of her hit spinoff, Darcey & Stacey. Darcey has been struggling with trust issues with her much younger fiancé, Georgi, who hails from Bulgaria, and in this clip, she's clearly had enough and tells him she doesn't want him to go back to her home in Connecticut with her.

During the last episode, 46-year-old Darcey met up with 32-year-old Georgi's ex-wife, Octavia, who told her that despite Georgi saying they were divorced, they were still legally married. She also claimed that she saw a sugar mama website when she was using his computer. In this clip, Darcey says she doesn't think Octavia is lying and that while she wants to give Georgi the benefit of the doubt, it's hard to believe everything he says. In a tense confrontation, Darcey tells him she's "walking away" because he isn't being open or honest with her.

"I'm not chasing a man," she tells him, breaking down in tears. "I want my fiancé to come to me. I want to feel love, I want to feel embraced. I want to feel all the feelings that you get to feel from me."

Georgi attempts to comfort her, but tells her that her insecurities drive him away. Darcey tells cameras that she doesn't like that Georgi always blames her and makes her feel like everything's her fault.

"I keep giving so much, why should I have to feel that way?" she muses, once again wiping away tears.

Ultimately, Darcey decides to take a step back from the relationship.

"I love you ... but I feel like I need to honor who I am as a woman and I don't feel like at times I'm feeling your commitment, openly or honestly and emotionally," she tells him. "Until I do feel those things from you, I don't want you to come back to Connecticut.

ET spoke to both Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, ahead of the season and she said that she might not end up marrying Georgi.

"I was having some questions and I needed some transparency, so you're gonna kind of see some of the ups and downs that Georgi and I have gone through, and, it's not all great, guys," Darcey shared. "I have a big heart, I deserve love, and I just want transparency. I don't want to continue to be in relationships that don't serve me well and I have to go make those choices for myself."

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will also be available on Discovery+.