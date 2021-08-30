'Darcey & Stacey': Georgi Meets Up With His Ex-Wife and Darcey's Ex, Jesse, in Supertease (Exclusive)

A few familiar faces are rocking Darcey and Georgi's already shaky relationship in this exclusive midseason supertease for what's still to come on season 2 of Darcey & Stacey. In the explosive tease, Georgi meets up with his ex-wife, Octavia, and also has a virtual meeting with Darcey's ex, Jesse.

During a previous episode, 46-year-old Darcey met up with 32-year-old Georgi's ex-wife, Octavia, who told her that despite Georgi saying they were divorced, they were still legally married. Octavia also claimed that she saw a sugar mama website when she was using his computer. Darcey said that she didn't think Octavia was lying but wanted to give Georgi the benefit of the doubt. In this teaser, Georgi meets up with Octavia.

"I'm meeting someone who lately, caused me hard time," Georgi says.

Later, he's seen having a tense face-to-face meeting with her.

"You tried to make me look like someone who I'm not," he tells her.

But Octavia isn't having it.

"Calm that down, let me tell you something -- I'm not Darcey so you're not gonna talk slick and smart to me," she fires back.

Later, Georgi is shown opening up his computer to talk to another surprising face -- Darcey's ex-boyfriend, Jesse, who already caused issues for Darcey when it came to another one of her exes, Tom.

"Georgi, good to see you," Jesse says, as Georgi responds, "Hi, Jesse."

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will also be available on Discovery+.

ET spoke with Darcey and Stacey ahead of season 2 of their hit show, and Darcey addressed Georgi and Jesse having a conversation behind her back. Darcey and Jesse continue to be on bad terms after their messy on-air breakup, and Darcey definitely did not approve of Georgi having a conversation with him.

"I can't even say his name back," Darcey said with a laugh, referring to Jesse. "Talking to you know who, maybe as a jab back or something like that."

"Maybe they both wanted attention," she added of Georgi and Jesse's motives. "They can have each other's attention, I don't know."

