'Darcey & Stacey': Stacey Reveals to a Stunned Darcey That She Secretly Married Florian (Exclusive)

Darcey gets shocking news from her twin sister, Stacey, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of Darcey & Stacey.

During last week's episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Stacey secretly married her Albanian fiancé, Florian, without anyone present but the two of them amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although the couple has been together for five years, they've had major issues this season, due to Stacey and her close friends and family not trusting Florian because of pictures and videos they discovered on social media of him getting cozy with another woman. Still, Stacey pushed through with the wedding in Connecticut, without telling any of her family members.

In this exclusive clip, Stacey and Florian come clean to a stunned Darcey and Darcey's new Bulgarian boyfriend, Georgi. Stacey tells Darcey and Georgi, "On a happy note, you're not the only one who's married," before she flashes her left ring finger with a giant smile. "We're married!" she exclaims.

Darcey tells cameras she is definitely not happy with the surprise.

"What the hell just happened in quarantine?" she says. "I'm literally down the hall from her. Why didn't she call anybody? She could have FaceTimed us."

Meanwhile, Stacey explains that they chose to tie the knot this way due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Florian also notes that they didn't really need anyone else there except for the two of them and the officiant. When Darcey asks Stacey why she kept it from her, Stacey says that she knew her sister would not be supportive.

"I didn't really know how you felt," Stacey says. "The last time we left off, you were kind of upset with Florian and me, and I didn't really need the negative feedback."

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Meanwhile, Darcey teased in the midseason trailer for the show that she's been keeping a big secret, which judging by this clip, could refer to Georgi possibly being married.

"There's one thing that's come to the surface being in quarantine with Georgi," she says. "I haven't said anything to anybody -- not even you guys."

