Dave Coulier Shares the Perks of Being 2 Years Sober: 'I'm Having the Best Time'

Dave Coulier is hoping his story will inspire many others. The 62-year-old Full House star got candid on Instagram on Thursday, sharing that he is now more than two years sober by posting a photo of his bloody face.

"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," Coulier wrote. "I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020."

He went on to share that he often drank in a celebratory manner, calling himself the "life of the party."

Of his injuries, he shared, "I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."

On Thursday, Coulier spoke about his confession on Good Morning America, sharing how he broke the news of his fall to his wife, Melissa.

"My wife was out of town, and I had to send her that picture and she started crying," he recalled, saying after that night, he began the difficult journey to cut out alcohol altogether.

Now that he is sober, Coulier is embracing life to the fullest.

"The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing," he wrote on Instagram. "The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before."

In his GMA interview, he added, "I'm having the best time of my life. I feel healthier than I ever have. You have to change and improve your life and let it come from the inside outward."

He's also been moved by the responses he's received since sharing his story.

"I didn't expect the outpouring from people that said, 'Thank you for having the courage to post this. I'm kind of in the same place in my life as well,'" he told GMA. "And as soon as I saw those responses, I thought, 'Hooray, I've done something really positive for a lot of people.'"

Fellow Full House alums John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin have also been candid in the past about their struggles with substance abuse. Coulier subtly thanked them in his Instagram post, writing, "I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly. The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey."

In the comments section, Stamos wrote, "Proud of you brother!"

Co-star Candace Cameron Bure also commented, "Love you and always proud of you ❤️."

Fellow Full House star Andrea Barber said, "I love you and I’m so proud of you. You inspire me! ❤️."

And Kelly Rizzo, the wife of the late Bob Saget, commented, "Love you Dave ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

For more on how the Full House cast has come together following the loss of Bob Saget, watch the clip below: