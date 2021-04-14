David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Becomes First Plus-Size Model to Cover European 'Playboy'

Hayley Hasselhoff is making history. The 28-year-old daughter of David Hasselhoff is now the first ever plus-size model to grace a European cover of Playboy. Hayley covers Playboy Germany's latest issue, wearing nothing underneath a red robe.

On Tuesday, she teased there was "something special" coming in an Instagram post featuring the iconic Playboy bunny logo. A day later, she unveiled her Playboy cover. Hayley said she was "deeply humbled" and honored to be on the cover and explained what it means to her.

"I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment," she wrote. "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty."

"My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing," she continued. "With May being Mental Health Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you."

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Hayley said that her parents, including her mom, actress Pamela Bach, are all for her latest project. She's been modeling since she was 14 years old.

"My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career," she says. "My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done. We all have different journeys in the curve industry but for me I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today. To see the progression of where I've gone, to where I am today, I think they're both very, very supportive and they believe in me and all the choices I make in my own career, just like I do for them."

Back in 2015, Hayley talked to ET about her career path.

"I never had an aspiration to be a model," she told ET. "It kind of came out of the blue and when it did, I just fell in love with it, but I always was considered a plus-size model. I never felt the need to change who I am. I've always felt the need to appreciate and love who I am."

"Growing up on the set of Baywatch had no effect on me," she added. "I got to see my dad and his passion for his craft and it sparked something in me to try acting and have the same love for it. There was such a family group on that set, and I was so young that I never thought about any of that."