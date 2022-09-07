David Schwimmer Teases Jennifer Aniston After Her Steamy Shower Pic

David Schwimmer offered his hot take on Jennifer Aniston’s steamy shower photo! On Monday, the actress shared a picture of her in a shower with her back turned to the camera and suds in her hair. The Friends alum captioned the photo, “Something’s coming 🚿 9.8.22.”

Fans of Aniston couldn’t help but fawn over the post in anticipation for what’s next for the star. While some took to the comments to simply leave emojis regarding the pic, others speculated that the tease could be a new line of products from her beauty line, LolaVie.

On Wednesday, Aniston’s friend and Friends co-star, Schwimmer, 55, put his own take on the post -- with a hilarious response.

“@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??” he captioned a picture of himself in a much more chaotic shower. Schwimmer took a cue from his pal and posed in running water, but his suds managed to make it into his face and eyes.

Aniston, 53, had no choice but to respond. Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder,” she wrote alongside a set of emojis.

Aniston’s announcement, nor Schwimmer’s actual intentions for the photo, have been announced.

It’s all fun and games for both stars as they spent the last half of 2021 putting rumors of an off-screen romance between the two of them to rest. After admitting that during the filming of Friends, they each had a little crush on each other, rumors began to swirl that the pair may have become an item years later.

However, the duo quickly put an end to what Aniston deemed a “really funny” rumor.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," Aniston told ET. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

The actress further debunked the rumor during an interview with Marie Claire Australia.

“I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this,’ she told the magazine. “Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.’”