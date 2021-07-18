Dax Shepard Sends Wife Kristen Bell Super Sweet Birthday Message: 'Wishing You Another 100 Years'

One proud hubby! Dax Shepard celebrated wife Kristen Bell's birthday on Sunday with a super sweet tribute.

The actor and podcast host took to Instagram on the Good Place star's 41st birthday to share a gorgeous snapshot of her in overalls, boots and a quasi-cowboy hat with a bandana tied around her neck.

"Happy Birthday Cowgirl," Shepard, 46, captioned the pic. "Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns."

Shepard added, "Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Shepard and Bell began dating in 2007, tied the knot in 2013 and share two daughters -- Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

While the pair often share cute messages and stories about one another on Instagram, they've both been very candid about the difficulties they've faced in their relationship and the effort they've put in to make sure their marriage thrives.

Bell recently spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about going to therapy separately from Shepard so they can "talk s**t about each other."

"Currently, what we've been doing for the past couple of months, every two weeks or so, I'll go see [our therapist] on Zoom and complain about Dax," she shared. "And then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong, and then Dax will do the same and then by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again."

