'Death on the Nile' Trailer Introduces Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and More as Murder Suspects

"The crime is murder." As is often the case when it comes to detective Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie's iconic mustached sleuth that Kenneth Branagh first brought to life in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. Now, he's tasked with solving a new case with a new gallery of rogues in Death on the Nile.

The first trailer lays out the key beats of the case: Newlyweds (played by Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot) honeymooning on a glamorous river boat in Egypt. A jilted lover (Emma Mackey), among a manifest of suspects. And a murder that, as Poirot puts it, "altered the shape of my soul."

Like Murder on the Orient Express before it, Death on the Nile is also directed by Branagh and features a truly star-studded cast of suspects: In addition to Gadot and Hammer, it stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. Watch the trailer below.

Death on the Nile opens in theaters on Oct. 23.

20th Century Studios