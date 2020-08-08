Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Celebrate 5-Month Anniversary Weeks After Engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are continuing the celebrations. Two weeks after getting engaged, the "Cool for the Summer" singer and the Young and the Restless star celebrated their five-month anniversary.

The 29-year-old actor posted a sweet photo of the two kissing on his Instagram on Friday. Lovato is seen wearing a long-sleeve hot pink dress, which she accessorized with dangling heart-shaped earrings and a white heart-shaped Chanel purse. Her dark locks were up in a sleek ponytail. The actor rocked paint-splattered jeans with a black graphic tee.

"i love u baby happy anniversary 💍," Lovato's fiancé wrote alongside the smooching pic.

The engaged couple dined at Nobu in Malibu, California, per Nikita Dragon who shared clips of Lovato and Ehrich on her Instagram Story. The restaurant is the same place where the pair celebrated their engagement.

Instagram Story

The couple announced their engagement in late July after four months of dating. A source told ET following the news that the pair is extremely happy and in love.

Fans first noticed the two were getting flirty on social media, with Lovato leaving a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart on the actor's March 11 video. ET then confirmed the lovebirds first got together that month, with a source sharing at the time that the pair was "greatly enjoying spending time together."

It wasn't until May that they finally confirmed their romance when they appeared together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

For more on Lovato and Ehrich's engagement, see below.