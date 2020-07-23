Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Engaged: The Cutest Moments From Their Whirlwind Romance

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are on cloud nine! The "I Love Me" singer and the Young and the Restless star surprised fans when they got engaged after five months of dating. Their whirlwind romance is one for the books, with Lovato, 27, admitting that she knew she loved Ehrich, 29, the moment she met him.

Fans first noticed the two were getting flirty on social media, with Lovato leaving a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart on the actor's March 11 video. ET then confirmed the lovebirds first got together that month, with a source sharing at the time that the pair was "greatly enjoying spending time together."

It wasn't until May that they finally confirmed their romance when they appeared together in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.

In celebration of the couple's engagement, here's a look at their cutest moments together.

December 2011:

Ask and you shall receive. Before they were even on each other's arm, Ehrich was a fan of his future bride-to-be.

On Dec 26, 2011, he tweeted, "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant…."

All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant.... — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) December 26, 2011

In May, after they confirmed their relationship, Lovato shared Ehrich's old tweet on her Instagram Story, adding, "We love a little manifestation."

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

March 2020:

Fast forward nine years and some months, and the pair was getting flirty on social media. After Ehrich posted a shirtless photo of himself on March 23, Lovato left the comment, "Fine by me…," to which he replied with a smirk emoji face and a red heart.

Instagram

A couple of days later, Lovato accidentally made a cameo appearance on Ehrich's Instagram Live video. Unaware that the actor was livestreaming himself playing the piano, the former Camp Rock star entered the shot with a blanket, seemingly to wrap it around his shoulders.

April 2020:

By the following month, the two were quarantining together. The pair was seen on a number of occasions, wearing masks, and going to the grocery store together.

May 2020:

The two finally made things Instagram official, confirming their love by posting video of themselves in Bieber and Grande's "Stuck With U" video.

"my whole heart," Ehrich wrote, while Lovato added on her post, "Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell..."

The newly confirmed couple had some fun on Lovato's Instagram Story, lying in bed together.

In the clip, Lovato was rocking a beard and unibrow filter and telling her beau, "I am so glad that you stayed with me during this quarantine. You know, even though I haven't really been able to get my brows done."

Ehrich then interrupts her by attacking Lovato with kisses as she giggles.

Ehrich couldn't help but show off his "amor," by posting a photo of her on May 15.

By the end of the month, the PDA was through the roof with their sizzling pool pic.

The "I'm Ready" singer flaunted her romance with her boyfriend on her Instagram Story on May 21. Lovato posted a selfie of the two kissing, as well as another one of her smiling wide and hugging the actor. The cutest pic she shared was one of them holding their dogs.

Lovato used a "Love" and "Family" GIF to caption the sweet snap.

Instagram Story

June 2020:

Needing some fresh air amid quarantine, the pair took a trip to Joshua Tree in mid-June.

"Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️.. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you," Lovato wrote on her pic.

Lovato gushed about Ehrich on his 29th birthday, telling him she loved him in a sweet post.

"I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN 😆😝," she began, adding that they "act like hooligans" and don't care if they embarrass themselves in front of others.

He also posted adorable pic of them together.

July 2020:

The couple took their love to the beach. In a nighttime beachside pic, the lovebirds are all smiles as they lean in for a kiss.

Lovato couldn't help but gush about her beau, writing, "this might be my favorite pic of us so far." She also thanked him for "making me the happiest I love yew soooo much @maxehrich 😍💕."

Lovato took a trip down memory lane when she rewatched her role as Mitchie in the hit Disney Channel original films Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Documenting the journey on her Instagram Story, Lovato was heard giggling and mocking some of the franchise's funnier moments. One particularly sweet moment she recorded was her boyfriend's genuine reaction to the shocking ending of Camp Rock 2.

The couple then took their relationship to the next level when Ehrich proposed. Lovato took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots depicting the special moment after Ehrich popped the question on the sands of Malibu beach.

Ehrich also shared a series of snapshots from the special moment -- including a close-up pic of Lovato's giant sparkling engagement ring -- and expressed his love in a poetic caption.

A source tells ET that the newly engaged couple is extremely happy and in love. "Obviously the photos show how beautiful the entire proposal was," the source says.

Congrats to the happy couple.