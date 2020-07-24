Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Miracle Day,' Marking 2 Years Since Her 'Terrible' Overdose

Two years after her life hung in the balance, Demi Lovato is feeling “so blessed” to be able to mark her “miracle day.” The newly engaged musician and actress expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt note posted on social media to mark two years since she was admitted to the hospital following a highly publicized overdose.

"Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr's at Cedar's Sinai saved my life,” Lovato wrote. “How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only two years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible."

“And it’s not just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past two years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life,” she continued. “Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself. You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

The 27-year-old star concluded by thanking God for peace, understanding and the strength to “fight through my darkest times.” She also thanked fans, friends and family for their continued support.

The post also featured a video taken by Max Ehrich shortly before he proposed to her.

“Feeling so grateful so I wrote something,” she captioned the post. “🤍 ps. @maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me 🥺🥰 Love you honey.”

The proposal went down in Malibu, California, with Lovato confirming her engagement by sharing images of the grand moment on social media on Wednesday.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato wrote alongside the photos. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she continued. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

Following the engagement, a source told ET that the pair is extremely happy and in love. "Obviously the photos show how beautiful the entire proposal was," the source said.

The two were rumored to be dating before confirming their romance in May, when they appeared in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video. Additionally, ET confirmed the lovebirds first got together in March.

