Demi Lovato Performs Political Ballad 'Commander in Chief' at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato is letting her voice be heard. The 28-year-old artist took to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards stage on Wednesday to deliver her powerful new song, "Commander in Chief."

Sitting at the piano, Lovato rocked a bright blue ensemble with diamond necklaces as she belted out the powerful lyrics to her ballad. The singer was accompanied by a handful of backup singers to deliver a beautiful and simple rendition of the track.

As she sang the song, "VOTE" appeared on the screen in big letters.

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Lovato first teased the new song on social media on Tuesday, sharing a video of a young Black girl lip-syncing to the lyrics, "Were you ever taught when you were young... If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone? I'm not the only one that's been affected and resented every story you've spun."

She released the full track Wednesday morning and announced her plans to drop a music video at 11 p.m. ET following the BBMAs.

The performance marked the singer's first since her split from fiancé Max Ehrich. Lovato previously released her single, "Still Have Me," which many thought was in reference to the end of her engagement. She has otherwise remained silent on the details of their breakup. Ehrich, on the other hand, has been very public about his feelings, sharing images of himself crying, posting notes asking people to stop bullying him on the internet, and claiming that he found out about the end of his engagement from a tabloid.

The four-time BBMA nominee and 2015 winner of the Billboard Women in Music Rulebreaker Award has had a year of emotional performances. Back in January, she returned to the stage for the first time since her 2018 overdose, where she gave a moving performance of her song, "Anyone," at the GRAMMY Awards. Shortly after, she performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Lovato has released several new songs this year including "Anyone," "I Love Me," "I'm Ready" featuring Sam Smith, and "Still Have Me." She's currently working on her next studio album.