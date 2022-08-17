Demi Lovato Recalls First Song She Ever Sang on a Stage Ahead of Her 30th Birthday

Demi Lovato's new music might be considered rock, but the 29-year-old singer got bit by the performing bug after singing a classic Celine Dion song. The singer started her three-take takeover of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday ahead of her milestone 30th birthday -- and the release of her upcoming Holy Fvck album-- and reflected on the first time she ever sang on stage.

"My first time on stage was when I was five," Lovato recalled. "And I sang in the school talent show in kindergarten."

Lovato didn't miss a beat when Fallon asked if she remembered what she performed. "'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion," she said with a giant grin. "And you know, like, that was a very challenging song, and I just kind of went for it," she added, noting her mom, Dianna De La Garza, and her family were in the audience cheering her on back then.

Lovato also shared a fun fact about her email address when she was a kid, telling Fallon that she was so inspired by Kelly Clarkson that her email was littlekelly@yahoo.com. In June, Clarkson covered Lovato's hit song, "Anyone," during her daytime talk show, and the Barney & Friends alum was awestruck over it.

"For her to, like, cover my song years later was just a full-circle moment because I also used to cover her songs when I was younger as well," Lovato gushed. Fallon went on to surprise Lovato with a video of herself at 13 years old singing Clarkson's "The Trouble With Love" as well as a 30th birthday cake.

Flash forward decades later and Lovato is set to release her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, on Aug. 19. She is currently on the Holy Fvck tour where she'll perform everywhere from Boston to Brazil from now until Nov. 6 where she'll close out the tour at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

Lovato kicked off her tour on Sunday, sharing photos from the concert on Instagram, writing, "Aaaaaand we’re back baby!!!! You guys were inCREDIBLE!!! I’m so grateful for you ALL 🖤🖤🖤 #HOLYFVCKTOUR"

Lovato also recently opened up about her gender evolution during an interview with Tamara Dhia on the Spout podcast earlier this month.

"I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," she explained. "So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really... I don't find that I am... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man."

Lovato added, "I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."