Demi Lovato Releases Moving New Song 'What Other People Say' With Sam Fischer

Demi Lovato is done worrying about what others think. The 28-year-old singer's new song with Sam Fischer, "What Other People Say," is all about getting so caught up on other people's perceptions of you that you realize you're losing yourself.

"Thought when I grew up I would be the same as the ones who gave me my last name/ I would not give in, I would not partake/ In the same old drugs everyone else takes," Lovato sings in the track, released on Thursday. "I'm better than that, I'm better than that/ I'm living my life so I go to heaven and never come back/ But look where I'm at, look where I'm at/ I'm living the life that I said I wouldn't, I wanna go back."

The song was written by Fischer before his 2018 song, "This City," became a global hit, but he needed to find a fitting duet partner. Lovato was the perfect match, and deeply connected to the lyrics, which she wrote on Instagram were "so special to my heart."

"This song is a reflection on what it's like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society," she said in a statement. "It's why I wanted to make this song with Sam -- ultimately it’s about two humans coming together to connect and find solutions to their problems."

Fischer added, "'What Other People Say' is a confession, realizing how far away you can get from who you are in an effort to be liked. It’s about the pressures of society and how getting caught up with the wrong things can change you."

It's been an eventful time for Lovato, as news recently broke that she'll star in Hungry, a scripted food issues comedy project currently in development at NBC that she'll also executive produce.

Lovato will also appear in the four-part YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which will premiere at SXSW and officially drop March 23 on her YouTube channel. It documents the performer's life over the past three years, including her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

