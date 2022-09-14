Demi Lovato Says Her Current Tour Will be Her Last in Deleted Instagram Post: 'I Can’t Do This Anymore'

Demi Lovato hinted that her current tour would be her last. In a series of since-deleted posts on her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old singer snapped pictures from what seems to be a hotel room with messages written over her view from a window.

“I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” the first slide read.

“I can’t do this anymore,” she added with the next slide.

Lovato concluded the messages by writing, “This next tour will be my last. Thank you guys.” Shortly after the initial post, the “Substance” singer removed the messages from her Stories.

Lovato also posted ahead of taking the stage in Chile. “Gonna power thru it for you guys,” she wrote in her Stories. “I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

In another pre-show update, the singer shared a picture backstage with another message for her fans. “I barely have a voice. I’m gonna be pointing the mic at the audience a lot tonight. Please sing for me," she shared.

After the show, the songstress thanked her fans for the support. “You guys reeeelly pulled thru tonight … thank you so f***ing much -- I love you more than you know.”

Last week, Lovato kicked off her 32-date Holy Fvck tour in Brazil. This is the singer’s first time getting back on the road since her 2018 overdose.

Next week, Lovato is set to bring the tour to the United States with the first date in California. The Holy Fvck tour ends with a show in her home state of Texas in November.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

In August, ahead of her 30th birthday, the "Cool For the Summer" singer dished to ET about her new music and taking this show on the road.

"It feels so good to just be completely authentic in what makes me happy, to perform and sing, and I'm just really, really excited about it," Lovato told ET's Denny Directo. "I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me. Now I just get to be myself -- my genuine, authentic self -- and perform the songs that I want to perform."