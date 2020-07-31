Demi Lovato Says She's 'Fighting' for Trans Rights Amid 'Crazy' Political Climate During 2020 GLAAD Awards

Demi Lovato is sharing a message of love, solidarity and support for the trans community. The "I Love Me" singer made an appearance during the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday and opened up about the importance of celebrating acceptance amid the current political climate.

Lovato joined the virtual awards ceremony to introduce Shea Diamond -- the celebrated singer and trans rights activist -- and her performance of "I Am America," and Lovato used her platform to encourage and inspire.

"It's never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially trans people of color who face outrageous discrimination and danger," Lovato said. "To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know you matter."

The singer went on to explain that she understands that, amid the coronavirus crisis, civil unrest and growing political divide, "things are crazy hard right now" and many "may not have [their] support system" around to help them.

"But don't let anyone, especially our government, fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be," Lovato declared. "Be proud of who you are. Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you."

“To all the trans youth...don’t let anyone fool you into thinking you are less than perfect.” Thanks for the love, @ddlovato! 💖 #GLAADawards pic.twitter.com/HMZeTofiTy — GLAAD (@glaad) July 31, 2020

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards were held virtually this year for the first time ever, in light of the coronavirus crisis, and featured prerecorded messages from the night's big winners -- which included Lil Nas X, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Rachel Maddow, and Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

The event, which honors TV, movies, music and the press for "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues," was hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and also featured performances from Ben Platt and Chloe X Halle.

The star-studded event also included appearances and speeches from Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Dolly Parton, Charli XCX, Jennifer Garner, Lena Waithe and Lilly Singh, among others.

The event also came several days after Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich announced that they'd gotten engaged. Check out the video below for more on the latest Lovato news.