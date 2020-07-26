Demi Lovato Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Fiancé Max Ehrich's Proposal

Demi Lovato is still on cloud nine following her engagement to Max Ehrich. The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram on Sunday to share new pics from Ehrich's dreamy beach proposal.

"Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich 💍," Lovato captioned the slideshow.

The three photos, captured by Lovato's photographer friend Angelo Kritikos, first show Ehrich getting down on one knee. The "Cool for the Summer" singer embraces her new fiancé in the second and third pics. Kritikos later joined the couple to take the engagement photos Lovato previously shared on her Instagram on Wednesday.

Ehrich revealed on his Instagram that "Crash Into Me" by David Matthews Band was playing when he popped the question. "Love you more each and every second @ddlovato," he wrote.

Lovato and Ehrich went public with their romance earlier this year. A source told ET following the couple's engagement last week that they were extremely happy and in love.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato wrote in her engagement announcement. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she continued. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

The singer added that she's never felt "so unconditionally loved by someone" in her entire life.

"You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage," she wrote. "I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!"

See more on Lovato in the video below.