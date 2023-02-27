Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Celebrates 230 Days of Sobriety

Demi Lovato's younger half-sister, Madison De La Garza, is celebrating a very personal milestone.

In a new TikTok video, the 21-year-old Desperate Housewives actress revealed she has gone 230 days "without using." In the clip -- which features a new trend of users pretending to talk to their ancestors -- Madison says, "Oh... I've gone 230 days without using."

"I know they’re proud #recoveryispossible," she captioned the post.

Her mom, Dianna De La Garza, commented, "This is the cutest video ever!! Your cute smile!! So proud of you!!🥰🥰🥰."

While Madison did not specify what she has stopped using, she previously posted a video in late January which featured a filter that read, "I'm quitting [leaves emoji] in 7 seconds." The emoji has been known to refer to marijuana on social media.

"Too late…," she captioned that video. "Quit 206 days ago and I couldn’t be happier 🥰 #recoveryispossible."

Madison previously appeared in Demi's Dancing With the Devil docuseries, in which she recalled finding out about her famous sister's near-fatal 2018 overdose and the aftermath. "I heard my mom pick up the phone," she said in the footage. "It was something in her voice that told me something really, really bad just happened and I should probably get my clothes on because we need to leave."

Madison also described seeing her sister in the hospital and learning Demi temporarily could not see. "The first moment that I saw Demi in the hospital, when she first opened her eyes, she looked at me. I grabbed her hand and I said, 'I'm here and I love you' just to let her know I had gotten to the hospital, and she looked me dead in the eye and said, 'Who is that?' Which is something you never want to hear your sister say."

As Madison put it, "To be honest, when I found out that Demi wanting to be able to see me and keep a relationship with me was one of the reasons she went to treatment, I didn't believe it -- that a sister relationship like that could stand in the way of Demi and her addictions, if even for a moment."