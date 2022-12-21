Demi Moore Is Ready for Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' Following Rumer Willis' Pregnancy Announcement

It may have felt like the whole world was cheering when Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, but mom Demi Moore made sure to the loudest of the bunch. The grandmother-to-be took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's first pregnancy, posting the same carousel of images her daughter shared earlier that day.

"Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱," she wrote in the caption. Rumer thanked her mom in the comments, writing, "Love you mama," shortly after Demi posted the update.

The black-and-white photo set included a shot of Rumer's boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, kissing her baby bump as the pair posed for a selfie, as well as a photo of Rumer's pregnant silhouette. Another shot shows Thomas overwhelmed with excitement as he holds on to Rumer's growing belly once more.

Several fellow celebrities soon joined in to celebrate. Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "I’m into this phase for you," and Kate Hudson added, "Oh boy. That just made me tear up 🙏 What a joy! ❤️ Love you guys ❤️." Michelle Pfeiffer, Maria Shriver, Lucy Liu and Rita Wilson also left messages of support.

Rumer, 34, shared the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, captioning her slideshow of photos with a seedling emoji. The baby will be the couple's first child, officially making Demi and Rumer's dad, Bruce Willis, grandparents.

The happy news came just days after Demi shared a look at their blended family ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Demi looked ecstatic as ever locked in Bruce's arms while his wife, Emma Heming, looked equally as happy next to Demi. Emma and Bruce's kids -- daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 -- were also part of the adorable photo, as were Demi and Bruce's daughters, Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28.

Demi captioned the pic, "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!"

Emma commented, "What a fun evening 😍❤️."