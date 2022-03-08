Devin Booker Makes Rare Comment About Dating Kendall Jenner in the Spotlight

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have kept their relationship low-key, but now the 25-year-old NBA star is giving a little insight into their romance. In an interview in WSJ. Magazine's mens' style issue, on newsstands March 12, Booker is asked about the challenges that may come with dating another celebrity.

On being with Jenner, and whether it’s hard having the spotlight on both his professional and private life, the Phoenix Suns guard responds, "I wouldn’t say hard. Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now."

Booker adds, “I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

Devin Booker for WSJ. Magazine Lyndon French for WSJ. Magazine.

Jenner and Booker have kept their relationship relatively private since first being romantically connected in June 2020. Since then, the 26-year-old model has been spotted sitting courtside and supporting her man at basketball games, and the pair has even given the world a glimpse of their love life via social media.

ET

In January, a source told ET that couple are still going strong and that their relationship “is in a really great space.”

"They get along so seamlessly and have really fallen hard for one another. It's serious for sure," the source said, adding that the pair’s relationship has been easy.

"They love that they can genuinely be themselves around each other. It takes no effort and things are easy. They both love that," continued the source. "Kendall's family loves Devin and think he is super talented. They think he is just the type of guy that Kendall needs. He is athletic, sweet, fun and still a gentleman."

Shortly after the pair marked their one-year anniversary in 2021, Jenner spoke about her decision to keep her love life private, unlike her sisters.

"Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she noted during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. "And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]."

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest," Jenner added. "I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."