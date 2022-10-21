Dick Van Dyke Hands Out Money at Labor Center: 'Whenever I Have Some Fives I Come By'

Dick Van Dyke was back to doing what he does best -- giving back.

The legendary entertainer was spotted out in Malibu last week handing out $5 bills outside the Malibu Community Labor Exchange. The organization helps match employers and those looking for work. The Mary Poppins star didn't just hand out the dough, however. He also chatted with the folks, who were appreciative of the gesture.

"You can't do it all the time though," he quipped.

But when he does do it, people really notice. An employee at the center is said to have shouted, "Just call him an angel from God."

That same day, Van Dyke was spotted running errands at a bank and pharmacy in Malibu and appeared in great spirits.

Coleman Rayner

It's not the first time Van Dyke handed out money outside the Malibu Community Labor Exchange. He did so for the first time back in May 2021 during the pandemic, but he's been charitable for practically his entire career, which spans more than seven decades.

For some 20 years, Van Dyke volunteered at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, a homeless shelter that also provides emergency services. He's also the national spokesperson for the Cell Therapy Foundation and the National Reye's Syndrome Foundation. He got involved with the latter following the death of his granddaughter, Jessica Van Dyke, in 1987.

For his invaluable efforts, the Bye Bye Birdie star in 2014 was awarded with the Prince Rainier III Humanitarian Award by the Princess Grace Foundation. The award honors those who have made a difference in the lives of others. As part of the award, the foundation also donated $25,000 to the organization of the actor's choice to further his philanthropic mission.