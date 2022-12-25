Did Cher's Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Propose on Christmas? -- See the Massive Diamond Ring!

It appears as though Cher has had a VERY merry Christmas! The iconic singer and actress took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of a massive diamond ring gifted by her boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards.

Cher captioned the photo of the glittering pear-shaped ring, saying, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E." She later clarified that the painted nails in the photo are his, writing, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

The 76-year-old Academy Award and GRAMMY-winning artist confirmed dating rumors with the 36-year-old artist and music executive in November of this year after the duo was spotted holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles. Cher and Edwards first met at Paris Fashion Week in September.

Earlier this month, Cher made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she gushed over her romance with Edwards -- while acknowledging their 40-year age gap.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher admitted. “But in real life, we get along great.” Though she usually tends to not give men praise "they don't deserve," Cher couldn't help but call Edwards “fabulous,” “very kind,” “very smart,” “very talented,” and “really funny.” She continued, “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

"If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much," she claimed. "I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody."

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964-1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975-1979. The legendary performer has also had high-profile relationships with Val Kilmer and Tim Medvetz.

Edwards, who is the VP of A&R at Def Jam Records, was last linked to Amber Rose. The pair confirmed their romance in 2018. One year later, they welcomed their 3-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. Rose and Edwards ended their relationship in 2021.