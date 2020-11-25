Diego Maradona, Argentinian Soccer Legend, Dead at 60

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to multiple reports.

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with his native Argentina -- in part thanks to the legendary "Hand of God" in the quarterfinals against England -- and is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He and Pelé were named joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award in December 2000.

CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the sporting legend died at his house as a result of what Argentinian reports describe as a cardiorespiratory issue.

On Nov. 10, Maradona underwent successful emergency brain surgery in his home country to treat a subdural hematoma, ESPN Argentina reported at the time.

The legendary player and coach was hospitalized in La Plata on the day before his surgery with anemia, dehydration and depression. An MRI later revealed the brain issue.

"We did an MRI one month ago and everything was normal," Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's neurosurgeon and personal physician, told ESPN at the time. "We repeated the study, and we saw the subdural hematoma. These types of injuries are tough to spot. I don't know if he suffered some kind of hit or fall."

Following his playing career, Maradona went on to coach soccer, and was currently the coach of Argentine Primera División club Gimnasia de La Plata.