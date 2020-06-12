Dionne Warwick Hilariously Roasts Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd Over Their Stage Names -- and They Respond!

Dionne Warwick is getting answers! The legendary singer reached out to Chance the Rapper over Twitter on Saturday to ask him a very important question about his name.

"Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this," she tweeted.

Warwick continued her stream of consciousness on Twitter, declaring herself to now be "Dionne the Singer" and sharing that "Holy" by Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper was one of her favorite songs right now.

Soon after, Chance replied, writing, "Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!"

"Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you," Warwick wrote back.

"I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you," Chance added.

After connecting with Chance, Warwick then set her sights on The Weeknd. "The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd," she tweeted. "If you have 'The' in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today."

"I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day," The Weeknd replied.

After an exciting couple of hours, Warwick announced she was done for the day. "Okay, I am going to watch Lucifer now," she shared. "Bye!"

