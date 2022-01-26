Dolly Parton Addresses Rumor That Her Breasts Are Insured

Dolly Parton is putting a long-standing rumor to rest. On Wednesday's episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, the 76-year-old country singer denied that she had her breasts insured, despite speculation that she had.

"Well, it's not true about that," Parton said. "Years ago, was it Betty Grable or one of the great famous stars that was famous also for her legs, and at that time I said, 'Well, maybe I should get my boobs insured, since I'm famous for them.' But it was just a joke. I didn't do that."

"By the way," Parton said in response to Klum's insurance news, "you can get new boobs but you can’t get new legs."

Last month, Parton set three Guinness World Records. She broke the records for most decades (seven) and most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart for a female artist. She also broke one of her own records -- most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with a whopping 109 hits.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened," she told the Guinness World Records. "I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

"I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much," she added. "I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!"

Parton's not slowing down anytime soon. She is joining the seventh and final season of Netflix's Grace and Frankie, collaborating with James Patterson for the upcoming novel Run, Rose, Run, and is set to release an album of the same name.