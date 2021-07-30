Dolly Parton Reacts to Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

Dolly Parton is wishing all good things for Britney Spears. On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 75-year-old country star expressed her love for Spears amid the younger singer's ongoing conservatorship battle.

"Well, I try to not get involved in other people's business," Parton said of her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement. "I think she's a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. I only wish her the best."

Parton said she understands "all those crazy things" going on with Spears, as she previously went through a major lawsuit of her own.

The country singer's legal woes began after she left her partnership with Porter Wagoner. When her career began taking off, Wagoner, who introduced Parton on his eponymous TV show, sued her for breach of contract. The two were estranged for years following the lawsuit, but reconciled before his 2007 death.

"I went through a lot of that myself, through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner, trying to get out on my own," Parton said. "So I understand where she's coming from and how she feels. So I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

Miley Cyrus, Parton's goddaughter, previously spoke out about her support for the #FreeBritney movement. In February during a performance, Cyrus yelled, "We love Britney!"

Earlier this month, Cyrus reiterated her feelings during a performance by changing the lyrics of her "Party in the U.S.A." song to, "The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, 'Free Britney, Free Britney!'"

The original lyrics mention that a JAY-Z song was playing in the radio in the taxi, and Cyrus explained to the crowd, "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b***h! It’s stressing me the f**k out!"

As for how things are going in Spears' conservatorship battle since the 39-year-old singer's explosive June 23 court statement, she is actively trying to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate.

At that June hearing, Jamie's attorney relayed a statement on his client's behalf, telling the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Afterwards, the singer's lawyers filed court docs requesting that CPA Jason Rubin be named conservator of her estate. Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, has publicly spoken out in favor of removing her ex-husband from the conservatorship role.

Jodi Montgomery, who currently serves as the conservator of Spears' person, additionally filed docs claiming that "Britney Spears' medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of [Britney] for Jamie Spears to be and remain conservator of the estate."