Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed Baby No. 3 During Pandemic

Congrats are in order for Donald Glover and his longtime love, Michelle White! The couple welcomed their third child together, he revealed in a conversation with Michaela Coel published by GQ on Tuesday.

"You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus," Glover said.

The Lion King star -- who has been private about his personal and family life -- shared that his baby's birth came amid the protests over George Floyd's death. "Yeah, it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video," Glover recalled. "It was such a weird moment."

Though he's living with a newborn, Glover is already thinking of expanding his family. The new dad of three said he and White are considering adopting.

"We actually have been talking about [it], because we have three boys so I'm like, 'Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there,'" he shared.

Glover sparked marriage rumors last year when he referred to White as his "wife" during an ET interview for The Lion King. The pair have never publicly spoken about getting married, and Glover was not wearing a wedding ring.

The Atlanta star has offered a little insight into their relationship through the years, and given White a few shout-outs at various awards shows. "I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get," he said at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

