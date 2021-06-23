Dorinda Medley Returns to Bravo on 'Million Dollar Listing New York' -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Once a Bravo-leb, always a Bravo-leb! While she might've turned in her apple at the end of The Real Housewives of New York's 12th season, Dorinda Medley isn't done with reality TV. The fan-favorite returns to the network that made everyone know she can "make it nice" in order to help out realtor Steve Gold on Million Dollar Listing New York. Steve seeks out Dorinda's help in getting the word out about one of his listings in the Berkshires, the Massachusetts mountain range Dorinda calls home when she's not in Manhattan. Dorinda was raised in the area, and famously keeps her 18-acre estatate, "Blue Stone Manor," there.

"Everyone knows Dorinda Medley," Steve tells the camera during a confessional. "She's Berkshires royalty."



"I'm the queen of this area!" Dorinda declares, as Steve calls her "the perfect person" to help him. Dorinda and her friend Greg, a "marketing guru" per Steve, meet the broker at the "glam farm house" for sale. "Between the two of them, they're gonna create a buzz," Steve says. "I'm hoping between [Dorinda] and my other showings, I can get a lot of people interested in this property."

Watch them tour the space here:

While Dorinda isn't an agent herself, plenty of Housewives are getting into real estate, including RHONY alum Kelly Bensimon (who's popped up herself this season on MDLNY) and Dorinda's one-time close pal Ramona Singer. When ET chatted with Steve's co-star Ryan Serhant ahead of this year's Million Dollar Listing New York premiere, he shared his thoughts on so many 'Wives joining the game.

"We paved the way, right?" he remarked. "I think everybody -- I think every Bravo show, I think everyone who's on one should get the real estate license, and then I'll hire them all. That'd be great. We'll do a whole separate division, right? Like the Bravo division. Pick your favorite Married to Medicine star. It'll be awesome. I'll come up with marketing ideas, for sure."

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.