Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

California knows how to party.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. The lineup, which was announced on Thursday, is a perfect fit for Super Bowl LVI, as the game is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13.

"43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and 5 legendary artists on the biggest stage in Los Angeles for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show. @DrDre @SnoopDogg @Eminem @MaryJBlige @KendrickLamar @Pepsi @NFL," Roc Nation and the NFL wrote alongside the mega poster featuring all the talented artists.

"I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career…" Dr. Dre wrote on his Instagram. "Bigger and Better than Ever!!!"

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in an additional statement. "I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

JAY-Z also shared remarks about upcoming event, stating, "On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."

Eminem also shared the poster on his social media, writing, "Dre day in February 🌴🏈? I’m there!" Snoop added, "Lets go! Super Bowl LVI. Inglewood.🎙 ‼️" while Blige also wrote on her Instagram, "Let’s Go!"

Additionally, according to the press release, Pepsi and the NFL have also joined together "to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District. The high school is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, that will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

The stars follow The Weeknd, who took the stage last year with a full choir, dancers and a custom-built set inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Relive his performance, below.