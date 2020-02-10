'Drag Race' Queens Werk the Runway During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

Jaida, who recently won season 12 of the reality series early this summer, makes a brief appearance alongside Demi Moore, Bella Hadid and Indya Moore, as she dances to the N.E.R.D. song, “She Wants to Move.”

Later, during a section called “mood,” Rihanna talks about the transformative power of fashion and beauty. “It is really inspiring to me how you can really use colors, paints, makeup, textures just to embody whatever you want to,” she’s heard saying over a montage of Shea applying makeup in the mirror and serving up various looks.

Rihanna adds, “I watch drag queens do the same thing, they’re drawing their lips and all of a sudden their entire demeanor changes. You can see the confidence, you can feel the confidence. There’s a huge emotional attachment to that, and there’s an empowerment within that.”

Getty Images

After the singer is finished speaking, Shea takes over. “We all have multiple personalities,” the current winner of All-Stars says. “There are so many different parts of us that are colliding and weaving themselves together. That’s powerful.”

The show eventually moves onto a discussion about sexuality, when Gigi appears in a brief confessional, talking about her own experiences. “For me, sexuality is not for anyone else. I am a virgin,” she says. “I mean, I love fooling around, don’t get me wrong. It just hasn’t happened.”

Getty Images

(Meanwhile, Gigi recently appeared on ET’s Unfiltered, where she opened up about her relationship with fellow RPDR contestant Crystal Methyd. “I feel relationships nowadays are so much more than just a label. Everyone is conditioned to believe they have to be in a relationship and there has to be a label put on it,” she said.)

Helping to close out the presentation during the finale, Gigi and Shea reappear to properly strut in Rihanna’s collection alongside other reality favorites, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and Paris Hilton.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is now streaming on Amazon.