Drake Becomes a Stand-In in State Farm Super Bowl Commercial

Jake from State Farm, meet Drake from State Farm. The 34-year-old artist starred in State Farm's Super Bowl commercial on Sunday.

Drake appeared as Jake's stand-in in the commercial, which also featured Paul Rudd, as well as Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. The NFL stars complained about their lack of lookalike stand-ins on set, as Jake pointed out he didn't have one.

"Hold on, is that Drake?" Mahomes asked.

"That's right. Drake from State Farm," the GRAMMY winner said, dressed exactly like Jake from State Farm.

Drake and Jake then practiced their lines -- before Jake reminded Drake stand-ins don't actually have any.

Watch below.

Drake isn't the only star to make an appearance in a commercial during the Big Game. Check out ET's round-up of more high-profile Super Bowl TV spots.

