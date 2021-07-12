Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation in Child Endangerment Case

Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in his most recent legal battle, multiple outlets report. The sentence was handed down during a virtual appearance at a Cleveland court on Monday.

Bell was indicted in May. He initially pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. However, on June 23, Bell changed his plea to guilty.

According to the outlets, in addition to probation and community service hours, the judge ruled that Bell is prohibited from contacting the victim in the case, who met Bell online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old.

At the start of the hearing, the victim read a statement, during which, according to multiple outlets, she referred to Bell as "a pedophile" and a "coward."

Per the outlets, Bell gave a statement, too, telling the court, "I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

Following the hearing, Bell's attorneys, Ian Friedman and Madelyn Grant, released a statement on Twitter, denying many of the victim's claims.

Statement on behalf of Drake Bell by Attorneys Ian Friedman and Madelyn Grant: pic.twitter.com/tYG7Rb7hhz — Ian Friedman (@IanNFriedman) July 12, 2021

"Today's plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility," the statement read. "The victim's allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation. As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor."

"Sexual registration was not imposed as Mr. Bell did not plead guilty to any such offense," the statement continued. "Drake and his family are relieved and grateful to have this matter behind them. He looks forward to, once again, performing for all of his supportive fans around the world."