Drake Shares Rare Photos of Himself With Son Adonis

Drake is spending some quality time with his son! The 34-year-old rapper shared new pics of himself with his 3-year-old son, Adonis, on his Instagram Story Thursday. Drake shares the tot with Sophie Brussaux.

In the sweet shots, Drake helps Adonis get ready for the day. The proud dad smiles down at the tot in one pic, as he puts a do-rag on his son's head. Adonis, sitting patiently on a bed, stays still as his dad works.

Another pic shows more of the same, with the addition of Drake's mother, Sandi Graham, watching her son and grandson lovingly.

Drake last shared a pic of Adonis last month. In the adorable photo, the father-son duo was cuddled up next to each other while relaxing after Thanksgiving. Drake had his eyes closed in the pic, as he rested his head on his son's shoulder.

Prior to the post-Thanksgiving shot, Drake celebrated his son's third birthday, calling him "Young Stunna."

Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake did not go public about his son's birth immediately. In May 2018 Pusha T released "The Story of Adidon," a diss track that suggested Drake may have fathered a child. Drake responded by confirming the long-rumored news on his own album, Scorpion, that June.

The rapper first shared photos of his son on social media in March 2020.

In an interview on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio in May, Drake revealed why he felt it was the right time to post the pics when he did.

"I posted those pictures [and] it was great for me," he said. "It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like... it wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, 'You know what? This is just something that I want to do.'"

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," he continued. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that."