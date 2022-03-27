Drew Barrymore Asked a Man in the Park If He Was Single -- Why It Didn't Work Out

Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to shoot her shot! The 47-year-old actress and talk show host appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she shared that she recently made the spontaneous decision to approach a man in the park who caught her eye.

"I still want to meet someone the old fashioned way," she explained, referencing her dislike of dating apps. "I walked up to a guy in a park and I was like, 'Are you single?' And he was like, 'Perhaps.' And I said, 'Well, that's not no!' And then I was like, 'Are you gay?' Because I also always bark up the wrong tree."

Turns out, the mystery man was not, in fact, gay, but there was one major dealbreaker he had.

"We got to talking, and we had such a good laugh and such a lovely talk," Barrymore shared. "And then I was like, 'Oooo, I think I forgot to ask you a very important question. How old are you?' And he was like, '28,' and I was like, 'Ahhh! Oh no, oh no! I don't mean this rudely. You look so much older.'"

The age difference proved to be too much for Barrymore, but she said that she's glad she took the leap and approached the man.

"We had a great conversation, and we didn't bother with the obligatory, 'Let's exchange numbers.' And I just said, 'Great. I gotta tell you, I just wanted to do something that I could make myself proud today.' And he goes, 'I'm proud of you,'" she said. "And we walked away and it was a positive experience. I want to do it again."

Barrymore has been candid about finding love again following her split from the father of her two kids, Will Kopelman, in 2016.

“I love dating,” she told ET last month. “I think it can be very fun and I don’t do it very often. I think I’m averaging, like, one or two dates a year, which feels constant in a busy life.”

Barrymore previously shared with ET that most of the dates she goes on don't have much potential, but added that she remains optimistic.

“Most of them have been not so great but to me those are like funny stories and I never want people to get cynical out there,” she said. “You have to be hopeful, and you have to do it for yourself. Get ready, play music, put on your favorite outfit.”