Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Bad Bunny Team Up for Bilingual Track 'Un Día (One Day)' -- Listen

Dua Lipa has teamed up with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy for a new nostalgia-filled dance track, "Un Día (One Day)." Released on Thursday, the bilingual song is about longing and perfectly blends Lipa's pop-house sound with the Latin trio's acclaimed reggaeton.

The song is accompanied by a black-and-white music video, directed by Stillz, that features Spanish actress Úrsula Corberóv as a woman in distress over a lost love and her journey to happiness.

"One day you'll love me again / one day you'll love me for sure / One day you'll wake up feelin' how I've been feelin' / Baby, you'll knock at my door," Lipa croons. "One day you'll realize I'm more than your lover / I'm more than your lover, I'm your friend."

"Un Día" marks the first time Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy have worked with Lipa. This is the newest single among the Latin trio since Balvin and Bad Bunny's 2018 joint album, Oasis.

All four artists have been dominating the charts and airwaves with their music. Lipa dropped her album Future Nostalgia in March, while Bad Bunny released his LP YHLQMDLG, as well as the surprise EP Las Que No Iban a Salir.

ET spoke with Balvin in March about his reservations around releasing his album Colores amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-track album, which debuted at No. 1 in 14 countries on Apple Music, has garnered over 1 billion combined global streams.

"There are moments where you have to think that it's not about winning. Sometimes it's about sharing too," Balvin said of his thought process for releasing his album on March 20. "I was concerned."

Balvin explained that he asked fans for their opinion, "I asked, 'Do you guys want the album or not?' And 99% of the response was, 'Yes, drop that now. We need vibes, we need Colores.' I knew it was time to give back and forget about competition and drop the music."

"When you do things with your heart, they end up being amazing," he continued. "The love has been amazing on my album. I'm grateful that we did it and that I didn't stop it. My fans are never going to forget that J Balvin dropped an album in this moment."

