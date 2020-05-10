'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Expecting First Child Together

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are going to be parents! The Duck Dynasty star and her husband took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the big news.

Robertson, 23, excitedly shared the news with fans alongside a sweet snapshot of herself and Huff hugging on a couch and holding up a series of ultrasounds.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" and overjoyed Robertson wrote. "Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already - ❤️."

Robertson also made it clear how inspiring her pregnancy news has been, in the light of these uncertain times, and how it has reaffirmed her faith.

"God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE," she wrote. "Hope is still to come. ❤️"

"How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you," Robertson continued. "We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Robertson and Huff tied the knot in 2019. She opened up to ET last week about her happy marriage --calling her husband "just the most affirming and encouraging person ever" -- and her devotion to her faith.

"There's a lot of beautiful things in the world. There’s a lot of attractive things in the world, but I am captivated by God. I am captivated by faith. I am captivated by my family, by my husband," she shared. "Therefore I don't need to wander out in the world and do other things because I'm content with what I'm captivated by."

