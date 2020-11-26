Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Young Rock' in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has officially made it into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The wrestler and actor took to social media on Thursday, after an ad for his upcoming NBC biopic series, Young Rock, aired during the annual parade, depicting his infamous fanny pack throwback pic as one of the parade's larger-than-life balloons.

"Never in my wildest dreams..." Johnson captioned the clip. "I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool sh*t in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake."



"This time in my life may represent when I had just $7bucks in my fanny pack, but at least I had enough COOL to tuck my turtleneck in and where fake silver jewelry because it was all I could afford," he added, with some laughing emoji. "And my massive plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff that dreams (and nightmares) are made of... Float on, kid.. you might just make it one day."

Filming is currently underway on Young Rock, which tells the story of Johnson through the years, and will feature three different actors portraying the football star-turned-pro wrestler-turned-actor at different times in his life.

The series will also share a look at the wrestling career of Johnson's father, Rocky Johnson, who died in January. The Rock has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from set on social media, which feature portrayals of major wrestling stars of the '80s and '90s, including Andre the Giant, The Iron Sheik, The Junkyard Dog and more.

Young Rock is set to premiere on NBC in February 2021.