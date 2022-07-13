Dwayne Johnson Shares Why He Turned Down Hosting the Emmys (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 50-year-old DC League of Super-Pets star on Wednesday, and he revealed why he had to pass on hosting the upcoming awards show.

"It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing," he told ET. "That's all. That's really what it comes down to."

Johnson's reveal came the same day that a source told ET that Chris Rock likewise turned down the chance to host the ceremony, which is set to take place on Sept. 12.

"He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source told ET of Rock's reason for declining the offer.

While some speculated the host offers being declined could lead to a hostless ceremony, a rep for the TV Academy told ET that they are not considering foregoing a host at this time.

Though Johnson won't be hosting television's biggest night, he does have several projects coming down the pipeline. In October, he'll take on the titular role in Black Adam, a film he "can't wait" for the public to see.

"I think we are in a new era of anti-hero," Johnson told ET. "What I love about Black Adam is there's nothing to reference before him."

Before the DC Comics flick hits theaters, Johnson's voice can be heard alongside the likes of Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and more in DC League of Super-Pets, which will hit theaters July 29.

As for what fans can expect from the animated flick, Johnson teased to ET, "It's the two greatest things: super heroes and pets."