'DWTS': Kaitlyn Bristowe Receives Standing Ovation from Carrie Ann Inaba and First Perfect Score

It's Icons Night on Dancing With the Stars, and Kaitlyn Bristowe is channeling her inner pop princess!

With help from the dance competition show's incredible wardrobe team, the former Bachelorette magically transformed into Britney Spears on Monday night, to perform an Argentine Tango to "Toxic" with her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Artem sported a dapper metallic suit, while Kaitlyn rocked a bedazzled nude ballroom dress that looked almost identical to the sultry one-piece Britney wore in the "Toxic" music video.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba -- who has been noticeably hard on the dance duo the past few weeks -- gave the routine a well-deserved standing ovation.

"We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate," she commented. "Everything about it was amazing ... everything we've been wanting from you was in this routine."

Derek agreed, saying, "That was so beautiful! Choreography well done, Artem. Yeah, you did that!"

"Hit me, Kaitlyn, one more time!" added Bruno Tonioli. "Now we are in business ... a star performance."

Kaitlyn and Artem received 10s across the board for a perfect score of 30/30.

Speaking with ET ahead of Icons Night, Kaitlyn opened up about what fans could expect from the Britney-inspired performance, while gushing over her longtime love for the pop star.

"Yes, I did pick Britney. I'm like, 'Let me dance to Britney!'" Kaitlyn raved. "I've loved Britney. I always joke and tell people I was on the six o'clock news in my hometown for being a Britney fan. Like, I made a whole video of finding a fake snake to go to her concert. I've just always loved her performances, her dancing, her singing. I just think she is an icon."

"I absolutely live for Britney’s Instagram because I think she is living her best life," she added, telling ET she "will die" if the pop star watches and reacts to their performance. "I think she is so confident. I think she's dancing her little heart out every day, just living the Britney life."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hear more in the video below.