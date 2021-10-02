Early Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales to Shop Now

Presidents' Day weekend is right around the corner, which means many of your favorite fashion and beauty brands are offering deal after deal. To help you save big, ET Style has gathered the best sale events happening before and during the holiday weekend with the important promo codes and details you need to know.

Shop markdowns on select items and get sitewide discounts from Adidas, Macy's, Fenty Beauty, Ulta, Urban Outfitters and so many more of your go-to retailers.

Be sure to also check back as we update you on the latest Presidents' Day deals, like awesome mattress sales.

Start saving now by browsing through the best Presidents' Day fashion and beauty sales below.

Fashion

Adidas

Get 50% off select Stan Smith sneakers with promo code STAN from Feb. 8-11.

Adidas

If you don't already own a pair of Stan Smith sneakers, now's the time.

$43 AT ADIDAS (REGULARLY $85)

Alice + Olivia

Extra 25% off sale styles from Feb. 11-18.

Alice + Olivia

A chic tuxedo romper to wear for a special occasion.

$178 AT ALICE + OLIVIA (REGULARLY $395)

Athleta

Take 20% off masks (5-pack or more), up to 60% off bottoms through Feb. 28, and up to 60% off swim through March 15.

Athleta

A textured high-waist legging with light compression.

$60 AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $89)

Banana Republic

Up to 40% off "Must-Have Styles" and an extra 60% off sale styles through Feb. 10. Restrictions apply.

Banana Republic

We love this chic checked wrap coat for chilly days.

$179 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $299)

Bloomingdale’s

Save 60% to 70% when you take an extra 50% off items labeled "Extra 50% Off Clearance." Plus, save 30% to 50% on a large selection of wear-now styles, starting on Feb. 10. Finally, save 40% to 50% off a large selection of denim, starting on Feb. 10.

Bloomingdale's

This graphic Sandro sweatshirt has vintage vibes.

$130 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S (REGULARLY $325)

DVF

Receive 20% off on sale styles with promo code LONGWEEKEND from Feb. 12-15.

DVF

Don't miss out on this great deal on a DVF wrap dress. We guarantee it'll instantly become a treasured piece in your wardrobe.

$335 AT DVF (REGULARLY $698)

Frank And Oak

Extra 10% off when you buy three or more warehouse sale items using promo code WHS10.

Frank And Oak

Stock up on soft ribbed tees from Frank And Oak.

$15 AT FRANK AND OAK (REGULARLY $40)

Intermix

Take 10% off all private label items (excluding pre-sale items) with promo code PL10 through April 3. Restrictions apply.

Intermix

Pair this fitted cardigan with jeans or leggings.

$151 AT INTERMIX (REGULARLY $168)

Jimmy Choo

Shop the online exclusive Aveline 100 sandals in royal red and receive a complimentary I Want Choo fragrance.

Jimmy Choo

The online exclusive red Aveline 100 sandal is the ultimate showstopper thanks to the stunning grosgrain bow detail.

$925 AT JIMMY CHOO

Joie

Get 25% off resort styles with promo code RESORT25.

Joie

This animal print buttoned jumpsuit with puffed sleeves is a Joie bestseller.

$246 AT JOIE (REGULARLY $328)

Kohl's

Extra 15% off purchase with promo code TAKE15 through Feb. 15.

Kohl's

Add fun floral sweatpants from LC Lauren Conrad to your loungewear collection.

$26 AT KOHL'S (REGULARLY $40)

Macy’s

Take 20% to 50% off select styles and save up to 70% off fine jewelry for semi-annual sale through Feb. 14.

Macy's

Save 73% on these timeless diamond stud earrings.

$199 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $750)

Missguided

Extra 15% off athletic wear through Feb. 14 with the promo code VIACOM.

Missguided

A comfy hoodie with a Missguided logo panel.

$20 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $53)

Nordstrom Rack

Save an extra 25% off on red tag clearance items online for the Clear the Rack event on Feb. 12-15.

Nordstrom Rack

The classic Vans sneaker with platform height.

$15 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $55)

Pact

Save 25% on all men's and kids' products with promo code FEBRUARY25 through Feb. 28.

Pact

Low-rise, shrink-resistant trunks in a pack of four.

$38 AT PACT (REGULARLY $50)

Stuart Weitzman

Take 25% off full-price styles with promo code SPRING25 for the Spring Ahead event from Feb. 11-20.

Stuart Weitzman

Versatile suede booties with square-shaped toes.

$431 AT STUART WEITZMAN (REGULARLY $575)

Urban Outfitters

Save 30% on all BDG Denim from Feb. 11-16. Take 50% off hundreds of styles on Feb. 15 only.

Urban Outfitters

A trendy mini faux croc shoulder bag for everyday carrying.

$20 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS (REGULARLY $39)

Verishop

Take 20% off men's and women's full-priced items with promo code LUCKY21 with minimum $100 purchase from Feb. 10-21.

Verishop

We love these cozy shearling-lined slides from Vince.

$220 AT VERISHOP (REGULARLY $275)

Beauty

Bluemercury

Free overnight shipping on all orders through Feb. 10. Receive 15% off purchases of $150 or more with promo code ENJOY15 on Feb. 13-15.

Bluemercury

A hero product from SkinCeuticals, the C E Ferulic serum is an advanced antioxidant treatment that neutralizes free radicals and helps increase collagen production.

$141 AT BLUEMERCURY (REGULARLY $166)

The Body Shop

Take 20% off bath and body products and 25% off cleansers and toners. Plus, save up to 30% when you shop Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day bundles.

The Body Shop

Hydrate dry winter skin with the ultra-nourishing, rich Coconut Body Butter.

$17 AT THE BODY SHOP (REGULARLY $21)

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Shop 30% off select beauty products.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Need new makeup brushes? Upgrade with this 5-piece set for only $14.

$14 AT E.L.F. COSMETICS (REGULARLY $20)

Fenty Beauty

Up to 50% off sale items.

Fenty Beauty

Can't get enough of Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb? Collect four mini stunning shades with this $46 value set.

$18 AT FENTY BEAUTY (REGULARLY $36)

HUM Nutrition

Receive 15% off first orders of $29 or more with promo code VDAY15 through Feb. 15. Get three products and save 15%.

HUM Nutrition

Great for acne-prone skin, this supplement balances the gut microbiome while helping to clear the skin.

$34 AT HUM NUTRITION (REGULARLY $40)

KORA Organics

Take 15% off sitewide with promo code LOVE15 through Feb. 15.

Kora Organics

An award-winning face oil formulated with antioxidants and essential fatty acids to nourish, smooth and brighten the skin.

$58 AT KORA ORGANICS (REGULARLY $68)

Peter Thomas Roth

Buy one, get the same one for free sitewide with promo code VDAY through Feb. 14.

Peter Thomas Roth

Stock up on this anti-aging moisturizer that protects the skin from environmental aggressors and helps strengthen the skin barrier. It effortlessly melts into the skin for a lightweight, hydrating finish.

$75 AT PETER THOMAS ROTH

Saks Off 5th

Up to 75% off beauty clearance items.

Saks Off 5th

This Kiehl's skincare bundle has everything you need for brighter skin -- Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner Alcohol-Free and Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream

$70 AT SAKS OFF 5TH (REGULARLY $126)

Ulta

Take $3.50 off qualifying $15 purchase with promo code 992042, plus free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Ulta

This moisturizing leave-in conditioner from Melanin Haircare can be used in seven different ways -- as a pre-poo, detangler, conditioner, deep conditioner, leave-in conditioner, styling cream or hydrator.

$15 AT ULTA (REGULARLY $19)